State Of The Yuba Still Looks Promising

Posted: May. 1, 2023 12:43 AM PDT

As we get closer to the summer season, the State of the Yuba River, and its future, still looks promising, despite climate change impacts. That was the main message at the recent 40th anniversary event of the South Yuba River Citizens League. Interim Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann provided the main presentation at the return of the event since before the pandemic. He says it was gratifying to see so much rain and snow after several drought-type years…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

In addition to the condition of the river, Zettler-Mann also outlined SYRCL’s vision for the future. And he says it includes a greater collaboration on more large-scale restoration projects…

click to listen to Aaron Zettler-Mann

SYRCL officials say education and outreach is also critical in reducing negative impacts from the much heavier recreational use of the river since the pandemic sent more people outside. The State of the Yuba event is also an opportunity to recognize the many people and organizations who have donated their time and resources to continue to fight for the health of the watershed.

