State Parks In Nevada Co Still Busy Despite Rain

Nevada County’s state parks are still expected to be very busy for Memorial Day weekend, despite the cool and sometimes damp weather that’s staying in the forecast. But State Parks Chief Ranger, Matt Green, says the rivers continue to be running even more dangerously, cold, and fast than normal…

Green says there will be full staffing at all area state parks, including South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport, the most popular spot for recreationists, handing out written safety reminders…

State Parks officials also suggest recreationists to take the time to go to their webpage of the park you plan to visit and learn about the rules. That includes for parking, closed areas, and whether dogs are allowed. They also remind us to not rely on cell phones or smartphones, with reception spotty or nonexistant at times.