< Back to All News

State Parks In Nevada Co Still Busy Despite Rain

Posted: May. 24, 2019 12:27 AM PDT

Nevada County’s state parks are still expected to be very busy for Memorial Day weekend, despite the cool and sometimes damp weather that’s staying in the forecast. But State Parks Chief Ranger, Matt Green, says the rivers continue to be running even more dangerously, cold, and fast than normal…

click to listen to Ranger Green

Green says there will be full staffing at all area state parks, including South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport, the most popular spot for recreationists, handing out written safety reminders…

click to listen to Ranger Green

State Parks officials also suggest recreationists to take the time to go to their webpage of the park you plan to visit and learn about the rules. That includes for parking, closed areas, and whether dogs are allowed. They also remind us to not rely on cell phones or smartphones, with reception spotty or nonexistant at times.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha