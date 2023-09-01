State Parks: Recreate Responsibly This Weekend

Cooler and possibly damper weather for at least the early part of the Labor Day weekend could keep outdoor crowds down a little more, especially near the rivers of state parks in Nevada County. But Ranger Ryan Randar says he still expects to find some issues and asks people to recreate responsibly. That includes with alcohol and glass containers…

Randar says patrons are also asked to “Know Before You Go”. That means checking for updates or any notable changes that might be occurring with your favorite park…

Also, be cautious and avoid underestimating weather factors and hiking distances. Inform someone about your plans, especially if you’re getting on the longer trails. And, of course, stay on designated trails and carry out all your trash, as well as refrain from disturbing wildlife and removing plants.