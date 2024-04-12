< Back to All News

State Parks Still Have Local Volunteer Shortage

Posted: Apr. 12, 2024 12:30 AM PDT

As the weather improves and warms up, that also means a surge in visitations to Nevada County’s state parks. And that also means more volunteers are needed to help run them. The Sierra Gold Sector is hosting orientation sessions, starting this weekend. Coordinator Jean Rhyne says shortages are still being felt, four years since the pandemic, when the program had to be shut down for a while. She says help has been especially needed at South Yuba River State Park…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

Rhyne says the shortage has also meant more sporadic hours for the park’s visitor center. School tours still aren’t being held at Malakoff Diggins, which is a longer drive for many people. And staffing is described as more adequate for Empire Mine, since it’s closer to town. Rhyne says gold panning sessions for visitors is also a need…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

Volunteer training starts with mandatory two-day orientations, at Empire Mine, with the days separated by a week. That’s for the next two Fridays and Saturdays. More information on the actual activity training at the individual park you’re interested in is available on the Sierra Gold Sector State Parks website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha