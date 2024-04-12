State Parks Still Have Local Volunteer Shortage

As the weather improves and warms up, that also means a surge in visitations to Nevada County’s state parks. And that also means more volunteers are needed to help run them. The Sierra Gold Sector is hosting orientation sessions, starting this weekend. Coordinator Jean Rhyne says shortages are still being felt, four years since the pandemic, when the program had to be shut down for a while. She says help has been especially needed at South Yuba River State Park…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

Rhyne says the shortage has also meant more sporadic hours for the park’s visitor center. School tours still aren’t being held at Malakoff Diggins, which is a longer drive for many people. And staffing is described as more adequate for Empire Mine, since it’s closer to town. Rhyne says gold panning sessions for visitors is also a need…

click to listen to Jean Rhyne

Volunteer training starts with mandatory two-day orientations, at Empire Mine, with the days separated by a week. That’s for the next two Fridays and Saturdays. More information on the actual activity training at the individual park you’re interested in is available on the Sierra Gold Sector State Parks website.