State Parks Volunteer Trainings Begin Saturday

If you’ve never volunteered in the beautiful state parks of the foothills, there’s another chance this fall. The Sierra Gold sector is hosting trainings for Empire Mine State Historic Park and/or South River State Park at Bridgeport, starting on Saturday. Program Coordinator Jean Rhyne says new applicants are the focus at that time. Then they join up with experienced volunteers, to get to know each other, on October seventh. Attending the third all-day session, on October 14th, depends on what you’re interested in doing. The first session will focus on the application and hiring process. It also includes getting live-scanned…

There are numerous opportunities available. But Rhyne says new volunteers usually work in the gift shop for their first three days…

Empire Mine activities include trail roving, blacksmithing, school programs, historic grounds and garden tours, and landscape maintenance. Also living history docents for special events. Rhyne says they’d like volunteers to do at least one shift per month. The training sessions are from 9am to 3pm at Empire Mine. For more information, go to the Sierra Gold sector link on the State Parks website.