It’s now five candidates, instead of six, for the District One State Senate seat. Steve Baird was one of two Democrats running for the seat, vacated by Ted Gaines. Silke Pflueger, who is also from Nevada County, is now the only Democratic candidate left. There are four Republicans running: Brian Dahle, Theodore Djubia (Joo-buh), Rex Hime, and Kevin Kiley. The special election is March 26th.