Senate Race Too Close to Call; Runoff in June

There will be a runoff election in June for the vacant state senate seat in District One. Which two candidates will participate in that runoff still hasn’t been determined yet, with the race too close to call. Of the votes counted so far in the eleven-county district, only about 250 votes separate the top two vote-getters with over 150-thousand votes counted, with a third candidate close behind. Nevada County’s Assemblyman Brian Dahle has 28.7 percent of the vote, followed by Sacramento area Republican Kevin Kiley with 28.5 percent. Democrat Silke Pflueger has 25.8 percent of the vote. There’s a significant dropoff after that with Rex Hime at 9.1 percent, Steve Baird, who announced last month he had dropped out of the race, still has a 5.8 percent showing, and then Theodore Dzubia at 2.1 percent. The special election was called after Ted Gaines was elected to the Board of Equalization in November.

In Nevada County, it’s the Democrat as the vote leader. Pflueger has 40.3 percent of the vote, followed by Dahle at 35.2 percent. Kiley is a distant third at 10.3 percent. Nevada County’s Clerk-Recorder says the local numbers will not be updated until tomorrow. The election has to be certified by April 4.

Get up-to-the-minute district-wide results here

–gf