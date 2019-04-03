< Back to All News

State Testing Underway at Local High Schools

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

If it seems that local high school Juniors are a little on edge this week, it’s because state testing is going on. Eleventh graders are taking the CAASPP Test, which stands for California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. It takes six school days to do, and Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says they’ve broken it up into three weeks this year, starting today and tomorrow…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden says even though the ‘C’ in CAASPP stands for California, the same test is given throughout the United States as a way to compare from state to state…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

The test does not replace any of the college entrance tests, but Rhoden says higher scores can replace some college requirements, such as placement tests. Bear River began their CAASPP testing yesterday.

