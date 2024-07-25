< Back to All News

Statewide Volunteer Award For MIM

Posted: Jul. 25, 2024 12:34 AM PDT

One of Nevada County’s numerous volunteers with a non-profit organization has been singled out for statewide recognition. The Association of California Symphony Orchestras has made Linda Randall a recipient of their Most Valuable Player Volunteer Award, as a member of Music in the Mountain’s Choral Committee and Choir. She was nominated for the award by the organization’s Volunteer Coordinator, and Grass Valley City Councilmember, Hilary Hodge. She cited Randall’s attention to detail and contant regard for their database…

Hodge says thanks to Randall Music in the Mountains has been able to rely on accurate data to make informed decisions and set strategic goals. She’s one of over 200 volunteers there…

It’s the second time Music in the Mountains has received such an accolade. They’re also hosting a volunteer orientation on August 14th at 5:30pm at their business office.

