Statewide Water Use Tightening Little Impact Here

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 5:19 PM PST

Recent tightening of water use restrictions, passed by the State Water Resources Control Board last week, won’t likely have much of an impact here. The rules are scheduled to go into effect at the end of the month, with no rain or snow on the horizon. That includes a lawn-watering ban for 48 hours after a rainstorm and not letting sprinklers run onto the sidewalk. But NID’s Water Operations Manager, Chip Close, says that’s still a part of the permanent regulations they adopted during the 2015 drought…

click to listen to Chip Close

The action comes as Californians continue to fall short on the governor’s call for a voluntary 15-percent water use reduction, compared to last year. But in the Nevada Irrigation District, Close says a drought emergency is still in effect that includes a 20-percent conservation mandate. He says enforcement continues to be complaint-driven…

click to listen to Chip Close

But Close says he doesn’t expect any major violations for the near future. And fines are rare.

