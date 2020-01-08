Station Eleven Selected for 2020 Reads and Writes

The 2020 Nevada County Reads and Writes Program is set to go and the Nevada County Library has annouced the book it is encouraging county residents to read and discuss. County Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says the book is titled Station Eleven.

Lloyd says Station Eleven is an excellent way to connect the reading community with the arts community. She says the content is rather compelling.

The Nevada County Reads and Writes program takes place each year with a team of librarians selecting a book from a list provided by the National Endowment of the Arts Big Read program. Several book discussion events will be taking place thoughout March and April. The first event is March 3 at the Nevada Theater. There will also be other related activities.

As part of 2020 Nevada County Reads and Writes, the library ia also partnering with the Superintendent of Schools Office, as well as InConcert Sierra, and the friends of the Nevada County Library.