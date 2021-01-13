Stay At Home Order Lifted

The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Nevada County, has exited the Stay At Home Order that’s been in place for about a month. State Public Health officials say the region’s four-week ICU availability projection is now 19-percent, well above the state’s 15-percent minimum. That still means Nevada County is in the most-infectious or Purple Tier. But restaurants can resume outdoor dining and haircutting establishments can re-open, with the usual masking and social distancing, among other changes.