Stay At Home Order Lifted

Posted: Jan. 12, 2021 4:32 PM PST

The Greater Sacramento Region, which includes Nevada County, has exited the Stay At Home Order that’s been in place for about a month. State Public Health officials say the region’s four-week ICU availability projection is now 19-percent, well above the state’s 15-percent minimum. That still means Nevada County is in the most-infectious or Purple Tier. But restaurants can resume outdoor dining and haircutting establishments can re-open, with the usual masking and social distancing, among other changes.

