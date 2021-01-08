< Back to All News

Stay At Home Order Slowing Justice System Again

Posted: Jan. 8, 2021 12:27 AM PST

It’s been said the wheels of justice turn slowly, and that’s certainly applied to the pandemic. It essentially shut down most courthouse functions, delaying almost all trials, for the first few months of the pandemic last year before restrictions loosened up by summer, as infections finally dropped. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says things have tightened up again, because of the Stay At Home Order, although a number of trials are still moving forward, depending on a defendant’s legal status…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

And, with the prospects of fewer jurors being available, more summons have been sent out than normal, in hopes of broadening the pool. But he says fewer prospects are allowed in at a time during the selection phase…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, Walsh says the trial of the two men accused of murdering local veteran Stan Norman, scheduled to begin Tuesday, has been delayed again, since those defendants have waived their rights to a speedy trial.

