Stay Safe During Next Reopening Stage

With bars, wineries, gyms, and campgrounds opening tomorrow (Friday), a word of caution that Covid-19 is still out there. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and C-E-O Doctor Brian Evans supports the opening of the economy, but says just make sure to stay safe…

Face coverings are encouraged, and proper social distancing needs to be followed. Evans says there are a lot of people who think that just because busineeses are re-opening, that the pandemic is over…

There have been over 113-thousand deaths from Covid-19 in the United States–a number larger than the population of Nevada County.

