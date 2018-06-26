< Back to All News

STD Cases Still Rising In Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 12:17 AM PDT

Nevada County’s rates of sexually transmitted diseases, or STD’s, are still below the state average. But the County Health Department says cases are rising fast. Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says the county is clearly moving in the wrong direction. He says in 2012 they received 13 reports of gonorrhea, but last year it was 60…

The department says that’s one of several possibilities for the increases. That also includes the rising use of social dating apps for sexual connections which can make partner notification challenging, as well as the closure of more STD clinics…

The department says there’s also a rise in congenital syphilis, or babies being born with the disease. But Cutler says no cases have been reported here. He says STDs are preventable, with the consistent use of condoms, and many STD’s can be cured with antibiotics.

