STEAM Expo Winners Announced

Posted: Mar. 28, 2023 12:40 AM PDT

Congratulations to all the students participating in this year’s Nevada County STEAM Expo Showcase and Competition, hosted by the Superintendent of Schools Office. Community members, educators, and business industry partners meet to evaluate work from students in all grades. Instructional Specialist Nancy Jackson says there’s a Scientific Inquiry Competition, as well as an Arts Showcase Competition…

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Art and Math. Jackson says due to the lack of participation for projects, the event was not held at the Fairgrounds, but virtually. Jackson says school cancellations during the recent snowstorms reduced the amount of time for students to complete their work. And she says it may not be a lack of interest in these subjects as much as what’s going on at a particular school…

Other goals of the STEAM Expo include fostering school and community cooperation in developing student potential that will lead to future careers in these fields.

