Steele Drops Out of Sheriff’s Race

The only challenger for the Nevada County Sheriff’s job has dropped out of the race. Lori Steele does not meet certain qualifications that are required for this particular office. That includes having full-time, salaried law enforcement experience within five years of filing for the job or having an advanced certificate issued by the Commissioner on Peace Officer Standards and Training. That means Shannan Moon will run un-opposed for re-election, in June, for a second term.
