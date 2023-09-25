Stepped Up Traffic Enforcement Highway 174

With Highway 20 closed, between Nevada City and I-80, for the next couple of weeks, a surge in traffic is expected on the Highway 174 detour route. So CHP Officer Jason Bice says they’re stepping up enforcement, along with Grass Valley Police, regarding excessive speeding…

Grass Valley Police officers will focus, of course, on the area within the city limits, or up to Race Street. Bice says there have always been some accident-prone areas…

The speed limit is generally 45 miles an hour on Highway 174, but 25 miles an hour closer to Grass Valley, including in a school zone. Bice says a number of out-of-town motorists won’t likely be aware of the closure, which will also spike traffic volume. Between now and next Sunday, October first, at 7pm, the Lowell Hill segment will be closed, as part of the Omega Curves Project. That’s between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley. The White Cloud segment will then be closed until October 6th at noon. That’s between the White Cloud Forest Service Campground and Washington Road.