< Back to All News

Stepping Up Program Looking For Public Input

Posted: Nov. 18, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Helping to keep people with mental illness out of jail and into treatment. That’s the subject of a community meeting tomorrow. The Nevada County Behavioral Health Department has received a one million dollar grant for a three-year program focusing on people who are experiencing homelessness that have had frequent contact with the justice system. Behavior Health Director Phebe Bell says how to administer that grant is just part of what the meeting is about…

Listen to Phebe Bell 1

Bell says they have brought a special guest in to facilitate the discussion…

Listen to Phebe Bell 2

It’s called the Stepping Up Program, and Bell says the process will be most effective if a broad sector of the community is represented, so anyone with an interest is invited. The meeting is at 9am at the Rood Center, in the Empire Room.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha