Stepping Up Program Looking For Public Input

Helping to keep people with mental illness out of jail and into treatment. That’s the subject of a community meeting tomorrow. The Nevada County Behavioral Health Department has received a one million dollar grant for a three-year program focusing on people who are experiencing homelessness that have had frequent contact with the justice system. Behavior Health Director Phebe Bell says how to administer that grant is just part of what the meeting is about…

Bell says they have brought a special guest in to facilitate the discussion…

It’s called the Stepping Up Program, and Bell says the process will be most effective if a broad sector of the community is represented, so anyone with an interest is invited. The meeting is at 9am at the Rood Center, in the Empire Room.

–gf