Still A Lot Of Work To Expand Broadband Here

Nevada County has multiple projects underway, hoping to tap into 75-million dollars of state funding set aside for expanding broadband connections. That includes a survey still being conducted to provide more precise data on the need here. There have now been over 42-hundred respondents. Kristin York is working with the county in these efforts, as Vice-President of the Sierra Business Council. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” recently, she said current coverage maps from the FCC and California Public Utilities Commission are woefully inadequate…

Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan also mentions creating more aggregate demand, so providers don’t have to go door-to-door to see what residents are served or under-served. That would mean an entire neighborhood presenting signed form showing a lack of connectivity. Monaghan says another challenge for making the county attractive for investors is a lack of available local materials…

Monaghan says the 75-million dollars is the second-highest funding stream for rural counties in California.