< Back to All News

Still A Lot Of Work To Expand Broadband Here

Posted: Jul. 18, 2022 12:45 AM PDT

Nevada County has multiple projects underway, hoping to tap into 75-million dollars of state funding set aside for expanding broadband connections. That includes a survey still being conducted to provide more precise data on the need here. There have now been over 42-hundred respondents. Kristin York is working with the county in these efforts, as Vice-President of the Sierra Business Council. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” recently, she said current coverage maps from the FCC and California Public Utilities Commission are woefully inadequate…

click to listen to Kristin York

Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan also mentions creating more aggregate demand, so providers don’t have to go door-to-door to see what residents are served or under-served. That would mean an entire neighborhood presenting signed form showing a lack of connectivity. Monaghan says another challenge for making the county attractive for investors is a lack of available local materials…

click to listen to Steve Monaghan

Monaghan says the 75-million dollars is the second-highest funding stream for rural counties in California.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha