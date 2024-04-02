Still A Sellers Home Market In Nevada County

It continues to be a home sellers’ market in Nevada County. But Teresa Dietrich, with the local Association of Realtors, says inventory is expected to tick up this year, with more people having to sell, due to growing affordability issues…

But Dietrich says the number of listed homes is only around 225, compared to around 600, normally. So prices are expected to continue to rise. The Association says the average for-sale price in February was 807-thousand dollars, up 18-thousand from January, and 48-thousand from a year ago. Meanwhile, the average sold price was 594-thousand dollars in February, up 33-thousand from a year ago. But Dietrich says buyers’ sentiment is more positive, since interest rates are going to be unexpectedly flat for a while, or into June…

Meanwhile, Dietrich says the number of home sales has been fairly flat for the first quarter of the year, or 219, which is just slightly different from 2023.