Still Evacuation Confusion During Wildfires

Like most major wildfires, there’s often confusion about evacuations. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says some residents still may not understand the terms…

The majority of residents are usually under what’s called an evacuation “warning” or “advisory”. Wolfe says that means there’s a potential threat to life and property, rather than immediate. But she also reminds people that an “advisory” can often shift to “mandatory”, such as with the Jones Fire…

Right now, the temporary evacuation points are at Ready Springs School in Penn Valley, Cottage Hill School in Grass Valley, and Alder Creek School in Truckee. Wolfe also says the CODE RED emergency alerts appear to be working efficiently. Other information can be found at Ready Nevada County dot-org.