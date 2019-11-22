< Back to All News

Still Frustrated? County Says E-Mail the State

Posted: Nov. 22, 2019 12:02 PM PST

While Nevada County and the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City have sent a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate P-G-and-E and the Public Safety Power Shutoffs, the county is also encouraging you to provide your own input…

Nevada County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says whether you run a business or suffered hardships at home, Wolfe says you should outline those in an e-mail…

Keep it clean, and be as specific as possible. If you lost phone service, you should indicate that, and also list your address. The e-mail address is public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov and note proceeding number R 18-12-005. You can also visit the C-P-U-C’s website at cpuc.ca.gov/psps

