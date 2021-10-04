Still Help For Those Who May Now Be Evicted

With the end of the statewide eviction moratorium, Nevada County officials are reminding residents, as well as landlords, that the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is still available. It covers 100-percent of rent and utilities. Applications are being accepted on an ongoing basis until program funds are exhausted. Priority assistance is being given to those most-at-risk. At the Hospitality House homeless shelter, Operations Officer, Tyson Powers, says they’ve received a lot of calls about lifting of the moratorium…

Powers says any potential surge in homeless residents won’t likely be felt until early next year, with 18 months worth of assistance available…

But in California, there is no deadline to apply for assistance. And the state stands to get a second round of funding. To qualify, people must earn 80-percent or less of their area’s medium income and must have been affected by the pandemic.