Still No Change In Tobacco Control Grades Here

Tobacco control grades are released every year from the American Lung Association. And in many areas, including Nevada County, they’ve remained unchanged for at least the last few years. The county’s Tobacco Prevention Program Coordinator, Shannon Glaz, says Grass Valley and Nevada City continue to get A’s for reducing sales of tobacco products. But the unincorporated county is still getting an F…

The unincorporated county also received an F again for smokefree outdoor air, while Grass Valley and Nevada City still get C’s. Glaz says the Association appears to mainly be looking to see if local governments have specific laws on the books addressing these issues. But she says citywide and countywide ordinances have yet to be passed here. That includes for smokefree housing, where it’s still F’s across the board. However, progress is still reported…

But, overall, the Association gives the county an F for tobacco control, with C’s for Grass Valley and Nevada City.