Still No Changes In Nevada County Primary Results

What should be the second-to-last vote update from the March third primary has been released. Heidi Hall is still on track to win a second term for the District One Nevada County Supervisor seat outright, with over 59-percent of the vote. And no change in the top three votegetters for the three open seats on the Nevada City Council: Doug Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, and Reinette Senum. Final results are scheduled to be released Friday afternoon. And the Higgins Fire District’s assessment increase and the Penn Valley School District’s bond measure are both still headed for defeat.