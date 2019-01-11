< Back to All News

Still No Local Benefits Impact From Shutdown

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 2:44 PM PST

Still no impacts to Health and Human Services benefits in Nevada County from the partial shutdown of the Federal government. The chief fiscal and administrative officer for that department, Ryan Gruver, says state funding can still cover such things as food stamps, CalWorks, the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, also known as WIC, and housing vouchers…

But Gruver says you might find some counter service slowdowns…

Gruver says he’s not aware of many calls of concern, so far, but he’s sure it’s come up. You will also be able to find this information on the Friday memo portion of the County CEO’s web page.

