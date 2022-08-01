Still No Monkeypox In Nevada County

Still no known monkeypox cases in Nevada County. Deputy Public Health Officer, Doctor Glennah Trochet, says one case was just recently confirmed in Placer County, with 21 in Sacramento County, as of last week. There are 646 total cases in California out of around 36-hundred nationwide…

Trochet says gay men are at highest risk but stresses that anyone can get it. Meanwhile, she says Nevada County has a very small portion of available vaccines and it’s still in very short supply. But she says they expect to receive more in the next few weeks…

But Trochet says treatments are also available. Meanwhile, State Senator Scott Wiener is urging Governor Newsom to declare a state of emergency, calling it a public health crisis. That would mean there would be more flexibility for testing, vaccine distribution, and other resources.