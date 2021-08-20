< Back to All News

Still No Sign Of Chase Chittock

Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 5:40 PM PDT

Still no sign of 10-year-old Chase Chittock. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says Search and Rescue Crews, also including from Placer and Colusa Counties, are continuing their intense efforts. He says the search area hasn’t been expanded very much or often. It’s mostly been concentrated near Rough and Ready Highway and Harvest Lane, as well as the Simply Country Store, which is not far from Chase’s home…

Chase was last seen around 10:30 Tuesday night and wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants. He’s Caucasian and about four feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown and blond hair. Trygg says no foul play is suspected, that it’s been considered a runaway case…

Trygg says as many as 60 professionally-trained volunteers have been involved. No community, or untrained, volunteers are accepted. He says dog teams and CHP helicopters have also been assisting.

