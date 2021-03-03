Still Purple, but Numbers and Vaccinations Improve

The number of active COVID cases in Nevada County has dropped dramatically over the past week, and the number of positive cases per day is hovering around 11, but Nevada County continues to remain in the Purple Tier. County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe says though we haven’t quite hit the daily case rate number, an increase in vaccinations could help lead to less restrictions.

Wolfe says that with 40,000 county residents eligible for the vaccine, the challenge continues to get large quantities of either vaccine into the county distribution system, but the number continues to increase.

Another positive note is the approval and initial distribution of the single shot Johnson and Johnson version of the vaccine.

The single dose does not require as stringent storgae requirements and also may be more inviting for populations that are unable to get to a doctor’s office or clinic on two dates several weeks apart.

President Biden also announced that because of an expanded manufacturing partnership between Johnson and Johnson and Merck that will exponentially increase manufacturing capabilities, there will be enough vaccines available for every American adult by the end of May.