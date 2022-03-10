< Back to All News

Still Time to Apply for MicroBusiness Grants

Posted: Mar. 9, 2022 4:50 PM PST

There are just over 15 days remining for small businesses, looking to get a little economic relief for COVID related losses, to apply for up to 2500 dollars. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the grants are for business making minimum income during 2019 because of the pandemic.

She says the application window has been open for a while.

 

Wolfe is hoping that word of mouth also gathers some interest.
The income limitation can be from any sort of legitimate business from hairstylists to small agriculture businesses, childcare, and other entrepreneurial efforts. The application is available online through the last Friday in March.

