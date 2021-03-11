Stimulus Bill Provides Similar Amount For County

The new COVID Stimulus Bill, passed earlier this week, will provide a similar amount of funding Nevada County received from the first bill passed about a year ago. But this time, Deputy CEO Martin Polt says it’ll be 19-point-five million dollars will be divided into two payments for this year and next year. County Supervisors will decide how it’s spent. But Polt says he expects economic recovery for small businesses and non-profits to remain a big priority…

Polt says a significant chunk of the funding will also continue to be spent on pandemic response and outreach, at least for this year…

Other priorities include bolstering government services that’ve been reduced because of revenue loss from the pandemic, such as water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure. The Bill also means significant dollars for local cities, with two-point-four million for Grass Valley and 590-thousand for Nevada City.