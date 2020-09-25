Stimulus Checks Still Possible For Local Non-Filers

The IRS has begun mailing final letters to people who typically aren’t required to file tax returns, telling them they may qualify for Economic Impact Payments that were sent out to millions of taxpayers earlier this year. Spokesman David Tucker says that includes over 15-hundred residents in Grass Valley and Nevada City and applies to people who didn’t file in 2018 or 2019…

Tucker says the letter urges recipients to go the main web page of the IRS and find the link called “Non-Filer Tool”. You’re not eligible if you’re claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return. But other requirements are fairly simple…

The deadline to register and submit information is October 15th. Nearly nine-million non-filers across the country are getting the letters, including over one-million in California.The payments are for up to 12-hundred dollars per individual. Married couples can receive up to 24-hundred. And people with qualifyng children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can also get up to an additional 500 dollars per-child. Before these letters were sent out, more than seven-million Americans had already registered for a non-filer payment.