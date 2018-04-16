< Back to All News

Stink Bug Invades Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

There’s a new pest that has invaded Nevada County, and it is creating quite a stink. County Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says it’s called the Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, and it feeds on fruits and vegetables…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 1

The marble-brown insect with two white bands on its antennae is native to Asia, but through world trade and commerce, found its way to the east coast of the United States in the early 2000s, and then across to Oregon and California. These are the first reports of the bug in Nevada County…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 2

Those two areas are in Grass Valley near Condon Park, and the Rough and Ready area. DeNijs says the problem in trying to eradicate the pest is that it has no natural predators…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 3

The bug poses no health or safety risk, but can show up in your garden, and could also potentially cause problems with those growing wine grapes. They are also known to come indoors in large numbers during the wintertime, to try to get out of the cold.

–gf

