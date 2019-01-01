Stock Market Ends Down Year with Bad December

The stock market is closed today as part of the New Year’s Day federal holiday, but investors have to be happy that December is over. The final trading day of the year ended up, but December overall was a disaster. Rick Fisher from Ostrofe Financial has the numbers…

The S-and-P 500 was down over six percent for the year, and the NASDAQ finished 2018 down alnost four percent. Fisher says commodities were also down overall…

Crude Oil also finished down 19 percent for the year. Market experts say it was the worst December since 1931–during the Great Depression.

