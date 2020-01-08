Stolen 1870 Dairy Stagecoach Wagon Recovered

A 150-year-old stagecoach wagon, reported stolen in July of last year, has been recovered by Grass Valley Police. It has been on the old Berriman Dairy Ranch since 1870, and stored in a barn in recent years. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says a tip was recently received about a driver who may have been connected to the theft. They tracked the vehicle to a home on Mulberry Drive that was near where the stagecoach was found…

But Bates says no suspect or suspects have been identified and there have actually been nine reported thefts from the ranch property, including from a subdivision that’s being built…

Bates says it’s not known if all the thefts are linked. In addition to transporting dairy products to residents and businesses for more than a century, the stagecoach moved hay for the feeding of livestock and maintenance of the working farm, which was established in 1860.