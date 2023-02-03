< Back to All News

Stolen GPS Leads To Arrest Of Its Suspect

Posted: Feb. 2, 2023 5:31 PM PST

A Yuba City man has been arrested for possession of stolen property stemming from a vehicle burglary in Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says 35-year-old James Polney is suspected of taking numerous items from a vehicle parked along Bowman Lake Road.

Williams says the device led detectives to Yuba City….

At that location, Williams say detectives found several fraudulent charges had been made on the victim’s bank cards. They eventually went to a home in Antelope near Sacramento. And that’s where stolen property was recovered and Polney was taken into custody.The stolen GPS device was also found there, along with numerous items believed to have been purchased with the stolen bank cards.

