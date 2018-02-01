< Back to All News

Stolen Vehicle and Burglary Arrests Made

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 12:26 AM PST

A brief pursuit ultimately resulted in not only a stolen vehicle arrest, but two arrests regarding a burglary. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says it began Tuesday night, when officers identified a vehicle stolen from Truckee being driven by a man on Gold Flat Road…

click to listen Sgt Perry

Perry says the driver soon after stopped the vehicle near Harmony Ridge Road, got out, and fled on foot…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

He was identified as 50-year-old Arjuna Ramakar of Nevada City. Perry says officers also found items linked to a burglary, on Gold Bug Drive, near Nevada City, that had been reported earlier in the day. Another man, 35-year-old Dustin Kerr, of Vacaville, was also arrested, after a shoplifting incident at the Grass Valley KMart.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha