Stolen Vehicle and Burglary Arrests Made

A brief pursuit ultimately resulted in not only a stolen vehicle arrest, but two arrests regarding a burglary. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says it began Tuesday night, when officers identified a vehicle stolen from Truckee being driven by a man on Gold Flat Road…
Perry says the driver soon after stopped the vehicle near Harmony Ridge Road, got out, and fled on foot…
He was identified as 50-year-old Arjuna Ramakar of Nevada City. Perry says officers also found items linked to a burglary, on Gold Bug Drive, near Nevada City, that had been reported earlier in the day. Another man, 35-year-old Dustin Kerr, of Vacaville, was also arrested, after a shoplifting incident at the Grass Valley KMart.
