Stolen Vehicle and Burglary Arrests Made

A brief pursuit ultimately resulted in not only a stolen vehicle arrest, but two arrests regarding a burglary. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says it began Tuesday night, when officers identified a vehicle stolen from Truckee being driven by a man on Gold Flat Road…

click to listen Sgt Perry

Perry says the driver soon after stopped the vehicle near Harmony Ridge Road, got out, and fled on foot…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

He was identified as 50-year-old Arjuna Ramakar of Nevada City. Perry says officers also found items linked to a burglary, on Gold Bug Drive, near Nevada City, that had been reported earlier in the day. Another man, 35-year-old Dustin Kerr, of Vacaville, was also arrested, after a shoplifting incident at the Grass Valley KMart.