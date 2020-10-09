Stolen Vehicle Case Ends In Crash With Patrol Car

After searching for a stolen vehicle suspect for several hours in the South County Thursday afternoon, an arrest was finally made. But not before there was also a head-on collision that snarled highway traffic. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it started with the report of an occupied stolen pickup on Alta Sierra Drive, where 37-year-old Patrick Grady of Sacramento took off on foot, sparking a search in a wooded and bushy area that, at one time included a helicopter and K-9. Steele says Grady was eventually spotted on foot at the Chevron station on McKnight Way where the suspect ran off again…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Grady sped northbound on the southbound direction of the Golden Center Freeway, where he crashed into a Grass Valley Police patrol car…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Grady is facing a number of felony charges.