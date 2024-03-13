< Back to All News

Stonehouse Flood Safety Project Completed

Posted: Mar. 13, 2024 12:38 AM PDT

Work is going slower than anticipated. But progress was reported at the previous City Council meeting, regarding safety improvements at the Stonehouse in Nevada City. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that the late start to the project was because the owner did not place his obligated funds in escrow. That means Grayson was not authorized to place the city’s funds in escrow. But he said the owner’s contractor has completed a significant amount of the project…

In order to complete the project, and for the City to also place funds into it, the Council approved an amendment to the original contract agreement. That included Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson…

Grayson said the new agreement basically provides for the same activities and public value on the site, for a slightly reduced cost, and payment is due at two milestones, instead of phases via escrow. The first milestone is completion of all approved activities, except fencing, railings, the pedestrian bridge, and lighting. That’s anticipated in April. The second milestone is completion of the entire project, which is expected in July.

