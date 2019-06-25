< Back to All News

Store Clerk Arrested Sexual Battery of Customer

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 5:20 PM PDT

A Roseville man, who works as a clerk at a south Nevada County business, has been arrested for the sexually forcing himself on a customer. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the incident, allegedly involving 62-year-old Ranjit Singh, happened Sunday on Combie Road…

As the two entered the back room, Bringolf says Singh pushed the victim into a bathroom and insisted she drink a glass of hard alcohol. He says Singh is reported to have touched the woman and himself in an inappropriate manner and asked her to orally copulate him. A customer soon after entered the store and the distraction allowed the victim to escape. Singh has been charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, as well as kidnapping…

Bringolf declined comment on whether Singh had any past sexual offenses.

