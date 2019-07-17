< Back to All News

Store Clerk Faces Trial Customer Sexual Battery

Posted: Jul. 16, 2019 6:05 PM PDT

Just over three weeks after his arrest, a south Nevada County store clerk is now facing trial for sexually forcing himself on a customer. That’s the ruling of Judge Linda Sloven, after a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning for 62-year-old Rajit Singh. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says it happened June 23rd at a Chevron gas station and convenience store on Combie Road…

The victim, who is under 21 but not under 18, says Singh touched her inappropriately and asked her to orally copulate him. And since the incident was publicized, Walsh says another victim has come forward, and there may be others…

Walsh says Singh has no prior sexual offense arrests.

