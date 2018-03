The stormy weather is gone now. It dumped a lot of rain on Western Nevada County, but there was no emergency. Office of Emergency Services Manager John Gulserian says roads were inundated with water, but just briefly…

Listen to John Gulserian 1

Gulserian says the heaviest rain, tough, was during the morning commute on Thursday…

Listen to John Gulserian 2

Gulserian says power outages were minimal, and there were no reports of homes flooding.

–gf