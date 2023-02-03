< Back to All News

Storm Cleanup For NID Finally Wrapping Up

Posted: Feb. 3, 2023 12:27 AM PST

Keeping the water flowing was not the issue for NID crews during the recent series of storms. Maintenance Superintendent Chris Ribble says heavy rain, flooding, and debris flows created all sorts of hazards along canals and roadways. But he says repair and cleanup work is finally wrapping up…

Ribble says with more extreme weather events, such as atmospheric rivers, new storm protocols have been established…

Through it all, Ribble says maintenance, operations, and hydropower crews worked around the clock to lessen the damage and keep the conveyance system up and running. And expect crews to be in your neighborhood as they work to get the system ready for spring.

