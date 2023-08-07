< Back to All News

Storm Cleanup Program Gets NACo Award

Posted: Aug. 7, 2023 12:17 AM PDT

More national recognition for Nevada County. At the recent conference of the National Association of Counties, they received the Best in Category Award for a program they created to clean up low-elevation snow damage from 2022. It was in the Risk and Emergency Management category. Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says 26 micro-grants of 36-hundred dollars each were given to Firewise Communities….

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Griesbach says figuring out how to support cleanup on private roadways, historically, has been an unmet need. And he indicates the high-profile award will also provide another boost toward leveraging more funding in the future…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

The Firewise Communities Microgrant Program was funded by a 100-thousand dollar state grant, with support from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. The county boasts the most Firewise Communities of any county in the nation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha