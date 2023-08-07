Storm Cleanup Program Gets NACo Award

More national recognition for Nevada County. At the recent conference of the National Association of Counties, they received the Best in Category Award for a program they created to clean up low-elevation snow damage from 2022. It was in the Risk and Emergency Management category. Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says 26 micro-grants of 36-hundred dollars each were given to Firewise Communities….

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Griesbach says figuring out how to support cleanup on private roadways, historically, has been an unmet need. And he indicates the high-profile award will also provide another boost toward leveraging more funding in the future…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

The Firewise Communities Microgrant Program was funded by a 100-thousand dollar state grant, with support from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. The county boasts the most Firewise Communities of any county in the nation.