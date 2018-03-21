< Back to All News

Storm Could Cause Localized Flooding

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s an atmospheric river that is bringing us this rain, and that rain is expected to remain for the rest of the week, and could even result in some snow this weekend. Localized flooding is a concern on the roadways, and Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack with the Public Works Department says give them a call if you see some roadways that need attention…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

Three weeks ago, several inches of snow was in the forecast, which didn’t really materialize, but Pack says plow crews were ready, and it’s better to be over-prepared than caught by surprise…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

The number for Public Works is 265-1411.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha