Storm Could Cause Localized Flooding

It’s an atmospheric river that is bringing us this rain, and that rain is expected to remain for the rest of the week, and could even result in some snow this weekend. Localized flooding is a concern on the roadways, and Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack with the Public Works Department says give them a call if you see some roadways that need attention…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

Three weeks ago, several inches of snow was in the forecast, which didn’t really materialize, but Pack says plow crews were ready, and it’s better to be over-prepared than caught by surprise…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

The number for Public Works is 265-1411.

–gf