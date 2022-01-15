< Back to All News

Storm Damage Priority Help Available

Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 5:39 PM PST

Victims of the December 27th heavy, low-elevation snowstorm are getting priority help from Nevada County. Building Department Director Craig Griesbach says the Local Emergency Declaration allows them to expedite the repair process…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Other examples of permitted repairs include septic, wells, decking reconstruction, foundations, and similar components. Griesbach says the goal of these types of fee waivers is to help the community build back quickly in a cost-effective way…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

Griesbach says it may take years for some repairs to be completed. He says they’ve already issued dozens of priority permits and have been working around the clock with site evaluations and inspections. And if you need a contractor or need help with the permit process, he recommends getting in touch with the County Contractors Association.

