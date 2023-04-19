< Back to All News

Storm Debris Removal Work Done On Highways

Posted: Apr. 19, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

Nearly two months of on and off storm damage work on state highways in Nevada County have been completed, according to a Cal Trans Public Information Officer. John O’Connell says that covers Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn, Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, and Highway 174…

That also has meant a number of delays for motorists, including closures and one-way controlled traffic…

O’Connell says Cal Trans crews are now shifting their focus to a stretch of Highway 49 in Yuba and Sierra counties, north of Nevada City.

