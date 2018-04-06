Storm Greatly Spikes South Yuba River Flows

With the unusually heavy rains, South Yuba river flows below Lake Spaulding in Nevada County are going much higher. PG and E, which operates the lake, says flows could skyrocket from the pre-storm rate of 400 cubic feet per second to as much as 10-thousand cfs this weekend. State Park District Chief Ranger Matt Green says patrols are being stepped up near Bridgeport, as well as Purdon and Edwards crossings. He expects most people will put off water recreation plans, but not everyone…

Green says a bit more soil has sloughed off near the Independence Trail, where the Bridgeport parking lot was inundated last year. Barriers have been put up…

And Green says, just like last year and in recent years, river flows are expected to remain high and cold through the spring and into early summer. PG and E says spills from Lake Spaulding will directly affect flows on all 40 miles of the South Yuba river down to Englebright Lake in Yuba County.