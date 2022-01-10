Storm Impacts NID Recreational Operations

Recreational facilities for the Nevada Irrigation District were spared any significant damage from last month’s snowstorm. But cleanup work has just gotten underway recently at the five campgrounds NID operates. So reservations for the upcoming season still won’t be taken until January 18th, while power outages and phone and internet service are fully restored. Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says Long Ravine was hardest hit and is still closed to any activities….

Scotts Flat is also still closed. And, of course, there’s usually not much camping this time of year…

That’s the Orchard Springs site, on Larsen Road. Reyes says to check NID’s website for updates.