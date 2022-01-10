< Back to All News

Storm Impacts NID Recreational Operations

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 12:04 AM PST

Recreational facilities for the Nevada Irrigation District were spared any significant damage from last month’s snowstorm. But cleanup work has just gotten underway recently at the five campgrounds NID operates. So reservations for the upcoming season still won’t be taken until January 18th, while power outages and phone and internet service are fully restored. Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says Long Ravine was hardest hit and is still closed to any activities….

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Scotts Flat is also still closed. And, of course, there’s usually not much camping this time of year…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

That’s the Orchard Springs site, on Larsen Road. Reyes says to check NID’s website for updates.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha